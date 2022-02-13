Super Bowl Sunday food: Recipes from and representing Cincinnati and Los Angeles

For some, their favorite part of Super Bowl Sunday is the actual game, for others it’s the commercials, or the Super Bowl parties, but pretty much everyone can agree the food is a highlight of the day. There are the classic foods every Super Bowl party needs, chips, dips, wings and soda, but if you are like me, you like a party to be themed as well.

If you want to make sure your Super Bowl Sunday has food reflective of the teams playing, don’t worry, I have you covered.

I scoured the internet (so you don’t have to) to find some of the best and most unique recipes from Cincinnati and Los Angeles as the Rams and the Bengals clash in Super Bowl 56.

Cincinnati themed food:

Skyline Chili:

Skyline Chili is one of the most popular spots in Cincinnati, but if you can’t go to the actual spot, you can make a version of their famous at home. It is so popular you might even catch players bathing in it if they win.

Cheese coneys , which is a hot dog covered in chili, mustard, onions, and cheese is one of their most popular dishes. You can also make their 3-ways, spaghetti topped with chili and cheese, 4-ways which add either beans or onions and 5-ways, which adds both beans and onions.

Goetta:

The German sausage is a very Cincinnati dish. The sausage combines pork, beef and spices.

Beer:

Breweries and Oktoberfest are popular in the Queen City, so if you are of legal age, pouring a beer would be on theme for Cincy. Cincinnati’s favorite beer of 2021 is the Bohemian Special Brew from Geo. Wiedemann Brewing Company or “Wiedemann’s Fine Beer.”

Buckeye candy:

Buckeye candy, popular in Ohio, is peanut butter fudge dipped in dark chocolate. Here is a recipe for the dessert.

Ohio state foods:

Sugar cookies are their state cookie, their state fruit is the tomato and their state beverage is tomato juice. If you want a touch of OH you can add any of these, though I don’t know how well tomato juice on its on will go over with guests. A Bloody Mary would be a more accepted way to serve up the beverage.

Gumbo:

I know what you’re thinking, this is not Cincinnati-themed, this is Louisiana food. True, but this is one of Joe Burrow’s favorite foods, which ties it into my Cincy theme. Burrow went to LSU so it is not surprising he likes gumbo.

Los Angeles:

Tacos:

California, especially L.A. has delicious tacos, and would be the perfect addition to any Super Bowl spread. There are tons of places to order tacos in Los Angeles, but if you aren’t in the area, don’t fret, I have a recipe you can try.

Smoothies:

L.A. often gets the stereotype of being on the more healthy side, with smoothie shops around every corner. There are millions of versions of smoothie recipes you can find online depending on what you like, but here is one to start.

Deep fried Oreos:

This is a stadium food, so they would be perfect to bring the stadium atmosphere to your home party. They are a delicious and filling dessert that anyone with a sweet tooth would enjoy. Here is a recipe for the treat.