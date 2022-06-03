Super Eagles lose Again! No Joy for Jose Peseiro

New boss Jose Peseiro should watch for his first victory answerable for the Tremendous Eagles, following one other defeat, this time in his second recreation answerable for the group.
The Tremendous Eagles suffered a slim 1-Zero defeat to Ecuador, 4 days after dropping to Mexico’s El Tri in one other Worldwide pleasant match.
Friday’s match in opposition to the FIFA World Cup sure Ecuador was performed inside a virtually packed 25,00Zero capability Pink Bull Enviornment in New Jersey.
Villarreal defender Pervis Estupiñán’s headed residence the match successful aim contained in the opening three minutes to sentence Nigeria to successive loses within the check matches.
Genk’s ahead Cyriel Dessers had good alternatives to degree for the Eagles, however failed to attain regardless of his one on one probabilities.
Emmanuel Dennis additionally missed one other superb probability within the second half, the Watford striker who got here on in its place blasted a ball over the bar from shut vary.
Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho made the scoreline respectable as he denied the Ecuadorians with the great stops.
The Tremendous Eagles will now return to Nigeria for the opening recreation of their 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.
In the event you use the quotes from this content material, you legally agree to present www.brila.internet the Information credit score because the supply and a backlink to our story. Copyright 2020 Brila Media.
Comodo SSL
error: Content material is protected !!
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL