Florida

Super-Rich Escaping to Miami Are Insulated From Realities of Crime

June 5, 2023
When it comes to crime in Miami, having wealth unquestionably has its benefits. One top instance is Coconut Grove, a plush community nestled alongside the scenic shores of Biscayne Bay. This house has been house to the likes of LeBron James, Madonna, and Sylvester Stallone – and boasts the $107 million waterfront property of billionaire Ken Griffin.

In the latter part of 2022, there have been simply over two dozen reviews of crime within the one-square-mile neighborhood round Griffin’s palatial house. These incidents had been in large part restricted to offenses like automobile and residential break-ins.

