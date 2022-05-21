Front Page

SUPERB WOMAN: Karol Nicks Suber

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

Karol Nicks Suber
Karol Nicks Suber

The VP  of Creative Projects at Visual Juice, Karol Nicks Suber is a long-time member of the National Association of Black Journalists and former board member of the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Communicators (now Journalists). A wife and mother, Karol hails from Port Arthur,TX and she studied Broadcast Journalism/Radio/TV/Film at The University of Texas at Austin where she was the first Black Female Radio Host in Austin and worked at KUT Radio, Soul on FM. She’s a media professional, interviewer, audio/visual communicator, documentary filmmaker, producer and creative projects manager, voice over artist, announcer, DJ, and music guru.

