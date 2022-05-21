SUPERB WOMAN: Karol Nicks Suber

The VP of Creative Projects at Visual Juice, Karol Nicks Suber is a long-time member of the National Association of Black Journalists and former board member of the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Communicators (now Journalists). A wife and mother, Karol hails from Port Arthur,TX and she studied Broadcast Journalism/Radio/TV/Film at The University of Texas at Austin where she was the first Black Female Radio Host in Austin and worked at KUT Radio, Soul on FM. She’s a media professional, interviewer, audio/visual communicator, documentary filmmaker, producer and creative projects manager, voice over artist, announcer, DJ, and music guru.