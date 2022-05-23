SUPERB WOMAN: Shavonda Fields – Texas Metro News

A DJ/ Radio Personality at KNON 89.3 FM Blues, Shavonda Fields attended South Oak Cliff High School. She shared the microphone with Hollywood Hernandez and Shavonda Fields describes herself as “very poised and professional or I can be a fire-cracker guaranteed to capture the attention of your audience with my loud winning voice and attitude.” The owner of Fields Media and Entertainment Services, she was previously a radio promotions specialist for Service Broadcast Corporation. She received an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice and Corrections from Everest College-Dallas and a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Human Resources Management and Services from the University of Phoenix.