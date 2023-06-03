Superintendent caught in sex sting taught across North Texas

Anyone with comparable information to this sting is requested to name Rosen’s administrative center at 713-755-7571. Rosen stated they need to to find out if every other youngsters had been centered.

ITASCA, Texas — The North Texas superintendent who used to be amongst seven folks arrested in a six-month-long sex sting reportedly has much more connections to the world.

According to Harris County Constable Alan Rosen, Michael Stevens, 47, used to be making plans to return to Houston and interact in sex acts with a teenage woman. Rosen stated Stevens despatched bare footage of himself to who he concept used to be a 15-year-old woman however used to be in point of fact an undercover investigator.

Stevens has been round youngsters for many of his profession. Investigators stated he labored as a trainer, a trainer and a primary in more than a few North Texas districts together with Mesquite ISD and Vernon ISD. He used to be these days the Itasca School District Superintendent.

Early Friday morning, Stevens used to be arraigned in the Harris County Jail. He’s charged with solicitation of a minor. He used to be arrested Thursday by means of Harris County constables in entrance of his administrative center subsequent to the High School.

Multiple Law enforcement businesses carried out a 6-month undercover operation posing at teenage women on social media apps.

“It just so happens we were fortunate that these predators were talking to law enforcement. They very easily could have been talking to a young person,” Rosen stated.

A Harris County prosecutor learn the possible motive affidavit outlining the case towards Stevens at his listening to.

“On a number of events, the defendant recommended that he sought after to fulfill the undercover personality for sex and discussed touring to Houston right through the summer season and getting a resort room, the prosecutor stated.

Detectives stated Stevens believed the secret agent he used to be chatting with used to be a 15-year-old woman and referred to her age more than one occasions.

The defendant requested “Am I too old for you? So, you’re okay with my age? I’m probably too old for you. I’m 47 years old.”

Investigators additionally stated he despatched specific footage of himself.

“The defendant asked would you date or play around, have fun with a guy who looks like me?”

Detectives stated they discovered on May 10, Stevens used to be the Itasca ISD Superintendent.

“The superintendent really was shocking,” Rosen stated. “He was actually videotaping himself at his job and place of work. He got comfortable with what he was doing.”

The Harris County constables stated they launched video and photographs of all seven defendants as a result of they imagine there are sufferers in the market.

“These predators were online surfing and looking for children,” Rosen stated.

Stevens is being hung on a $100,000 bond. Meanwhile, Itasca ISD has introduced a distinct assembly Monday to speak about the arrest and Stevens’ long run with the district.

Authorities are sending a caution to oldsters.

“You must make it a priority to know what your children on doing online,” Rosen stated. “As you can see by this sting operation, there are dangerous predators out there grooming our children and can cause great harm.”

“On June 1, 2023, the District was contacted by a detective with the Harris County Sherriff’s Department. According to the detective, Superintendent Michael Stevens was taken into custody. Until more facts are confirmed, no further information can be shared. The Board of Trustees will be convening a meeting to review this matter and take appropriate action.”

Itasca ISD faculty board contributors set a distinct assembly for June 5 at 7 a.m.

A FedEx employee used to be additionally arrested in the sting. Rosen stated the person used to be speaking to an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old woman and confirmed up at an undercover location with a pack of condoms.

A 23-year-old guy used to be additionally arrested in the sting. He confirmed as much as meet a 14-year-old woman and attempted to escape when officials confirmed as much as arrest him.

Another guy believed he used to be assembly up with a 16-year-old to have sex. He confirmed up at an undisclosed location with condoms and used to be arrested. He labored as a dishwasher and a prepare dinner at a espresso store.

A 26-year-old unemployed guy used to be arrested after appearing up at a spot the place he concept he used to be going to have sex with a 15-year-old woman.

Another guy confirmed up on the undercover location anticipating to have interaction in sex acts with a 14-year-old woman. He used to be arrested with condoms in his pocket.

A 41-year-old guy used to be arrested and charged with on-line solicitation of a minor after he drove from Waco to Harris County. Officers stated they discovered greater than 40 pairs of ladies’s undies in his ownership. Investigators are operating to determine if there are any longer sufferers.

All of the suspects had been booked into the Harris County Jail. Several of them posted a bond and had been launched.

“This is exactly why we are doing that – is to see if there are any other victims or people that would like to come forward that may involve any of the suspects that we have arrested,” Rosen stated.