Supreme Court blocks Richard Glossip’s execution in Oklahoma

The Supreme Court has halted the execution of Richard Glossip in Oklahoma after the state’s Attorney General Gentner Drummond stated that Glossip was not given a fair trial. Glossip had been scheduled to be executed on 18 May for the 1997 murder-for-hire of his boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese. However, Drummond wrote to the Pardon and Parole Board in April outlining new evidence which suggested that the main witness against Glossip may have lied in his testimony. Glossip was convicted of the killing based largely on the testimony of his co-defendant, Justin Sneed, who claimed he killed Van Treese after Glossip agreed to pay him $10,000. Meanwhile, last year, Glossip married anti-death penalty advocate Lea Rodger inside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Glossip’s case has attracted widespread attention, with supporters including Kim Kardashian and Susan Sarandon and the case was covered in the 2017 documentary “Killing Richard Glossip”. An Oklahoma appeals court has previously upheld the conviction and the state’s pardon and parole board was split on whether to grant clemency. The Supreme Court will now review the case.

The lethal injection of Glossip was halted previously after officials realised that the prison had received the wrong lethal drug.

Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate in the decision having dealt with the case when he was an appeals court judge.