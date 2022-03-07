Supreme Court rejects petition to reinstate Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction

Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images

Bill Cosby will remain a free man.

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a petition from Pennsylvania prosecutors seeking to reinstate the 84-year-old disgraced comedian’s 2018 sexual assault conviction.

The justices declined to review last year’s Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that led to Cosby’s release after he served just three years of a three-to-10-year sentence for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. The state’s high court ruled that Cosby’s due process rights were violated when the Montgomery County district attorney’s office brought the case against him based in part on a previously sealed deposition by Cosby, despite an earlier pledge by a different DA not to prosecute based on the deposition.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s ejection of the petition Monday effectively ends litigation around the Cosby sexual assault allegations.

Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, issued a statement to ABC News thanking the high court on behalf of Cosby and his family.

“This is truly a victory for Mr. Cosby but it shows that cheating will never get you far in life and the corruption that lies within Montgomery County District’s Attorney Office has been brought to the center stage of the world,” the statement declared, in part.

