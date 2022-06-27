Supreme Court should rethink precedents on contraception access and LGBTQ+ rights, says Justice Thomas

As the U.S. Supreme Court introduced its resolution to strike down the decades-old rulings that after established a constitutional proper to decide on to have an abortion, Justice Clarence Thomas urged his colleagues to reevaluate different landmark instances defending contraceptive access, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriages.

In a concurring opinion delivered Friday, Thomas urged that the logic utilized by the court docket’s conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey might sign comparable outcomes for instances that acknowledged different private rights: Griswold v. Connecticut, Lawrence v. Texas, and Obergefell v. Hodges. In the Griswold case, in 1965, the court docket threw out a state regulation banning the usage of contraception. Lawrence v. Texas, in 2003, established that states can not criminalize personal intercourse acts between consenting adults. And in Obergefell, in 2015, the court docket dominated same-sex couples have an equal proper to marry.

Thomas argued that because the majority dominated that the correct to abortion “is not a form of ‘liberty’ protected by the Due Process Clause” of the 14th Amendment, the identical reasoning should apply extra broadly.

“In the future, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell,” he wrote.

All the opposite justices, nevertheless, disagreed.

Writing for almost all, Justice Samuel Alito famous, “The Court emphasizes that this decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right. Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”

“Rights regarding contraception and same-sex relationships are inherently different from the right to abortion,” Alito wrote, “because the latter (as we have stressed) uniquely involves what Roe and Casey termed ‘potential life.'”

Alito was joined by Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, along with Thomas. Chief Justice John Roberts supported the court docket’s resolution partly, however mentioned overturning Roe and Casey, which can go away abortion restrictions within the fingers of state officers, goes too far.

In his personal concurring opinion, Roberts wrote, “I emphasize what the Court today states: Overruling Roe does not mean the overruling of those precedents, and does not threaten or cast doubt on those precedents.”

Even so, Thomas’s opinion spotlights a authorized argument for a way the court docket’s ruling on Roe and Casey might undermine the constitutional frameworks of instances like Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell.

The three liberal justices who dissented within the case warned it may very well be an indication of issues to return.

“No one should be confident that this majority is done with its work,” wrote Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Stephen G. Breyer of their dissent.

“The right Roe and Casey recognized does not stand alone. To the contrary, the Court has linked it for decades to other settled freedoms involving bodily integrity, familial relationships, and procreation,” they continued. “Most obviously, the right to terminate a pregnancy arose straight out of the right to purchase and use contraception. … In turn, those rights led, more recently, to rights of same-sex intimacy and marriage.

“They are all a part of the identical constitutional material, defending autonomous decisionmaking over probably the most private of life selections.”