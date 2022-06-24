Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade in seismic shift for abortion rights

Washington — The Supreme Court on Friday overturned its landmark determination in Roe v. Wade that established the appropriate to an abortion, with a ruling that marks a seismic shift in abortion legislation and can usher in new guidelines limiting or banning entry to the process half of the states, in some locations instantly.

The determination to undo almost 50 years of precedent could have sweeping ramifications for tens of hundreds of thousands of girls throughout the nation as abortion rights are curtailed, significantly in GOP-led states in the South and Midwest, and result in a patchwork of legal guidelines absent the constitutional safety. Thirteen states have so-called “trigger laws” on the books, in which abortion will swiftly be outlawed in most instances with Roe overturned.

The ruling got here in a case involving a Mississippi legislation that banned abortions after 15 weeks of being pregnant, and the courtroom reversed the choice of the fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which blocked the measure.

Justice Samuel Alito delivered the opinion for the courtroom, and was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Chief Justice John Roberts delivered a concurring opinion. The courtroom’s three liberal justices dissented.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division,” he wrote in his majority opinion. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

This a creating story and will probably be up to date.