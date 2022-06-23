Florida

Surfside events planned to honor victims

June 23, 2022
Chris Porter


SURFSIDE – One yr after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium complicated in Surfside that claimed the lives of 98 individuals, various private and non-private events are planned to honor the victims.

It occurred simply south of 88th Street on Collins Avenue.

Many events are personal however a couple of are open to the general public.

The First Lady of the US, Dr. Jill Biden will probably be on the town to attend a memorial. 

The tributes start at 1:22 a.m., which was the time of the collapse on June twenty fourth of final yr. There will probably be a personal household vigil.

There are two events which might be open to the general public.

The first, at 10 a.m., will probably be a public memorial on the Surfside web site.  

CBS4 will carry that memorial to you LIVE on TV and on our streaming platform.

Then, at 7:30 p.m.,  there will probably be a particular Mass of remembrance at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miami Beach.

The Mayor of Surfside has mentioned the city is not going to overlook what occurred. 

