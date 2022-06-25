Surfside families leave flowers, messages to loved ones at memorial site

SURFSIDE – Outside the huge tent the place the families of the victims of the Champlain Towers South gathered Friday for a memorial, loved ones left flowers and messages at the markers that have been arrange.

After the tragedy, 98 folks died within the collapse. Among them, Staci Fang.

Fang’s brother was on the town for the memorial. He stopped and wrote on her marker.

“Love you sis, miss you.'”

His nephew survived the collapse.

Jonah Handler, the miracle boy, was pulled from the rubble,

“It’s a hard event. A lot of emotion,” stated Fang.

“Certainly, it keeps their memory alive, It’s all we can do.”

Anna Velasquez paused at the memorial for her brother, sister-in-law and niece who have been additionally killed.

“Every day, I think of them. They were always there for me.”

Her niece, music govt Theresa Velasquez was on the town to go to her dad and mom. She arrived early.

Miami-Dade fireplace rescue has recognized Theresa Velasquez because the voice within the rubble. The faint voice heard, however one they have been unable to attain.

“For reasons only God knows.”