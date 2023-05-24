The U.S. Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, has issued a warning about the potential harm that social media can have on the mental health of young people. This is the first warning of its kind and some states have already enacted laws that limit social media use among minors. Roxana Saberi provides a report on this matter. If you want to stay informed about breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting, you can turn on browser notifications.
Surgeon general issues warning about social media for young people
The U.S. Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, has issued a warning about the potential harm that social media can have on the mental health of young people. This is the first warning of its kind and some states have already enacted laws that limit social media use among minors. Roxana Saberi provides a report on this matter. If you want to stay informed about breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting, you can turn on browser notifications.