Surging gas prices show no signs of stopping in Florida

May 31, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The summer season journey season has arrived, and rising fuel costs present no indicators of stopping.

At present, the common value of fuel in Florida is $4.62, nevertheless it probably will not final for lengthy, in keeping with an analyst with GasBuddy.com.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.com despatched a string of tweets Tuesday saying that a number of states, and probably Florida, will see a “noticeable leap” in fuel costs.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.com, May 31, 2020

WPTV

Patrick De Haan explains to WPTV why fuel costs are persevering with to surge in Florida and throughout the nation.

The typical value of fuel within the U.S. is at present $4.62, in keeping with AAA.

Nevertheless, De Haan mentioned $5 a gallon may very well be on the horizon quickly. He tweeted Tuesday that the nationwide common might hit $5 by June 17.

Oil costs rose Tuesday after the European Union agreed to block nearly all of oil imports from Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Benchmark U.S. crude was up 1.8% at $117.19 per barrel. Brent crude, the worldwide commonplace, was up 0.2% at $117.86 after earlier topping $120.

“Take into accout, with provides very tight and oil costs very excessive, we’re coming into a really charged ambiance, and I am not referring to hurricane season, which is more likely to be above common,” De Haan informed WPTV on Tuesday.

Hurricanes can wreck gasoline provides and drive costs up in a standard 12 months.

“If there’s a summer season, I dare say from hell relating to fuel costs, this very a lot may very well be it,” De Haan mentioned.

De Haan tweeted that fuel costs appeared to have reached $4.75 in Florida on Tuesday.

“These ‘value cycles’ can begin late morning or early afternoon as gasoline pricing analysts at main chains take a look at terrible margin information and rising wholesale costs,” De Haan tweeted. “Then by late morning/early afternoon begin elevating their costs systemwide.”

Parts of this text courtesy of the Related Press





