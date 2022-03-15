Survey shows just 7% of movies in 2021 featured more women than men

Getty Photos

Whereas girls have made nice strides within the film business prior to now few years, the outcomes of a new study exhibits there’s extra work that must be executed with regards to equality.

The annual report from the Middle for the Research of Girls in Tv and Movie at San Diego State College exhibits simply 7% of the films launched in 2021 featured extra girls than males. The report has saved tabs of feminine illustration within the high 100 home grossing movies since 2002.

The examine, titled “It is a Man’s (Celluloid) World” and written by the middle’s govt director Dr. Martha Lauzen, exhibits that of the movies launched in 2021, 85% featured extra males than girls, and male characters outnumbered feminine by virtually two to at least one.

Simply 31% of 2021’s field workplace choices featured sole feminine protagonists, the examine notes — and main feminine characters dropped from 38% in 2020 to 35% in 2021. Simply 8% of the movies launched in 2021 featured an equal variety of female and male characters, in keeping with the report.

Some brilliant spots: motion pictures centering on sole feminine characters bumped as much as 31% in 2021, up from 29% in 2020, and the proportion of the top-grossing movies within the U.S. that featured feminine protagonists elevated from 29% in 2020 to 31% in 2022.

Nonetheless, that information is tempered by the truth that solely 34% of all talking characters in movie had been feminine in 2021, down from 36% in 2019. What’s extra, gender stereotypes nonetheless persevered onscreen in 2021: “Feminine characters had been youthful and extra prone to have a identified marital standing than males. Male characters had been extra seemingly than females to have an identifiable occupation,” Lauzen additionally famous.

“In good occasions and pandemic occasions, male characters rule in movie,” she concludes.

