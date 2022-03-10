Susie Maxwell Berning inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame

Up to date: 8:34 AM CST Mar 10, 2022

Oklahoma-native Susie Maxwell Berning inducted into World Golf Corridor of Fame

Oklahoma-native Susie Maxwell Berning is now within the World Golf Corridor of Fame.Berning, from Oklahoma Metropolis, received 11 tournaments and is a three-time U.S. Open Champion. The Northeast Excessive Faculty graduate was finest recognized for her wonderful quick recreation.Berning additionally was the primary girl to be provided a golf scholarship from Oklahoma Metropolis College.Berning was inducted into the corridor of fame Wednesday alongside Tiger Woods.

