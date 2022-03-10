Susie Maxwell Berning inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame

JASON: THIS MORNING WE’D LIKE TO CONGRATULATE AN OKLAHOMA NATIVE ON THEIR INDUCTION INTO THE WORLD GOLF HALL OF FAME OKC’S OWN SUSIE MAXWL BERNING. BERNING WON 11 TOURNAMENTS AND IS A THREE-TIME U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN CHAMPION. A NORTHEAST HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATE SHE WAS KNOWN FOR HER AMAZING SHORT GAME, AND WAS THE FIRST WOMAN TO BE OFFERED A GOLD SCHOLARSHIP FROM OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY. SHE WAS INDUCTED ALONGSIDE SOMEONE ELSE YOU MIGHT OF HEARD OF, TIR GEWOOD
Oklahoma-native Susie Maxwell Berning is now within the World Golf Corridor of Fame.Berning, from Oklahoma Metropolis, received 11 tournaments and is a three-time U.S. Open Champion. The Northeast Excessive Faculty graduate was finest recognized for her wonderful quick recreation.Berning additionally was the primary girl to be provided a golf scholarship from Oklahoma Metropolis College.Berning was inducted into the corridor of fame Wednesday alongside Tiger Woods.
