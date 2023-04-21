Suspect, accused of injuring child, parents in shooting, arrested in Florida – WSOC TV





GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Robert Louis Singletary, 24, of Gastonia, grew to become himself into government in Tampa, Florida on Thursday evening after being accused of injuring a 6-year-old woman and her parents in a taking pictures on Tuesday evening in Gaston County.

The taking pictures befell after a basketball rolled into Singletary’s backyard on April Drive, which is positioned in a local south of Gastonia. Several babies had been enjoying basketball when the ball by chance ended up in Singletary’s backyard, inflicting him to get offended and run down the road, firing a gun at a neighbor. Singletary then got here again and started taking pictures at William White as White ran along with his 6-year-old daughter, Kinsley. Kinsley and her mom, Ashley Hilderbrand, had been grazed by way of bullet fragments and are again house now, however William White was once severely harm and stays in the health center.

Neighbors described Singletary as new to the world and with a propensity to get offended with youngsters in the group. William White had turn out to be nervous about his daughter simply prior to Tuesday’s taking pictures and ran down to give protection to her. Police stated every other guy was once shot at all over the incident however was once now not harm.

Singletary is charged with 4 counts of tried first-degree homicide, two counts of attack with a perilous weapon with the intent to kill causing critical damage, and ownership of a firearm by way of a felon in reference to the incident. Gaston County police say further fees are anticipated as a result of of the pictures fired into neighbors’ houses.

“We’ll be damn sure to be loud and clear when this case comes to court,” stated District Attorney Travis Page.

Singletary is being held in Hillsborough County and shall be extradited again to Gaston County for his court docket look.

This is a growing tale. Check again for updates.