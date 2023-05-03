Suspect accused of shooting and killing 5 in Texas captured





According to a file by means of CBS News, Francisco (*5*), who stands accused of shooting and killing 5 people close to Cleveland, Texas, has been apprehended following a several-day-long seek. Texas government point out that (*5*) used to be sooner or later discovered hiding in a closet hid underneath a pile of laundry. Video pictures of reputable remarks at the subject can also be considered on CBS News.