Suspect arrested after Dollar General shooting in Citrus County

A person has been taken into custody following a shooting incident that befell at a Dollar General retailer positioned on West Gulf to Lake Highway in Crystal River, Florida on Sunday. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) reported that the shooter, recognized as Oscar Omar Delbono, 67, had engaged in a verbal confrontation with somebody on the front of the shop earlier than returning to his automobile to position away his assets and retrieving his .45 caliber handgun.

Delbono due to this fact faced the sufferer in the car parking zone, who used to be making an attempt to go into their automobile on the time. Witnesses declare that Delbono fired a number of photographs on the sufferer, in spite of the sufferer no longer possessing a weapon. The sufferer used to be straight away transported to a close-by health facility the place they had been handled for accidents sustained from 4 gunshot wounds – two to the stomach, one to the elbow, and a grazed spherical to the aspect.

Additionally, six shell casings had been came upon on the scene across the location the place the sufferer’s automobile used to be parked. CCSO didn’t unlock any information in regards to the reason for the shooting or whether or not the suspect had a connection to the sufferer. The sufferer’s situation is reported to be important, however they’re lately strong.