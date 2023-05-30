Suspect arrested for series of car fires in Tujunga

L.A. police arrested a suspect Monday believed to be accountable for greater than a dozen car fires in the Tujunga house.

Video presentations a person on a motorbike torching a blue pickup truck this morning after which casually using away.

“We heard car horns beeping and my wife went outside and looked, and she ran back inside and said, ‘The truck is on fire,’ and thought how this could be. It’s been sitting there. There’s nothing wrong with the truck,” Richard Poquette, the automobile’s proprietor advised KTLA.

Video presentations an unidentified individual lighting fixtures Richard Poquette’s truck on fireplace on May 29, 2023, and using off. (KTLA)

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division, at the side of arson investigators from the Los Angeles Fire Department, had been operating to spot the suspect accountable.

Police stated that an individual used to be seen and brought into custody Monday, despite the fact that they didn’t ascertain whether or not it used to be the individual in the video noticed lighting fixtures the truck on fireplace.