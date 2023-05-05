A suspect has been taken into custody and charged in relation to three recent stabbings, two resulting in death, in close proximity to the University of California, Davis campus. According to authorities, the 21-year-old suspect is a former UC Davis student. Stay up-to-date on breaking news, live events, and exclusive reports by enabling browser notifications. Click “Turn On” now.
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbings near UC Davis
A suspect has been taken into custody and charged in relation to three recent stabbings, two resulting in death, in close proximity to the University of California, Davis campus. According to authorities, the 21-year-old suspect is a former UC Davis student. Stay up-to-date on breaking news, live events, and exclusive reports by enabling browser notifications. Click “Turn On” now.