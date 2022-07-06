Suspect arrested in NE OKC deadly weekend shooting.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An arrest has been made in a deadly capturing in northeast Oklahoma City.

Police inform KFOR an officer heard gunshots and when he made it to the scene he discovered a person lifeless inside a automotive close to twenty fourth and Miramar.

The man was recognized as William Jones.

The suspect, Aron Jones, was arrested close by.

Investigators say it seems the 2 have been in a battle earlier than the capturing occurred.

The males share a final title however it isn’t recognized if they’re associated.