Suspect arrested in NE OKC deadly weekend shooting.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An arrest has been made in a deadly capturing in northeast Oklahoma City.
Police inform KFOR an officer heard gunshots and when he made it to the scene he discovered a person lifeless inside a automotive close to twenty fourth and Miramar.
The man was recognized as William Jones.
The suspect, Aron Jones, was arrested close by.
Investigators say it seems the 2 have been in a battle earlier than the capturing occurred.
The males share a final title however it isn’t recognized if they’re associated.
