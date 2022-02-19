Suspect Arrested In Shooting Of 4-Year-Old Girl In Haltom City Following Business Dispute With Her Father – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Within hours of the drive-by shooting of a 4-year-old girl inside a home on Wednesday, Feb. 16, officers were able to locate and arrest the suspected shooter, Haltom City Police said Friday night.

Jesus Vela-Alferez, 46, was taken into custody without incident at a home in Fort Worth.

The father of the injured child and Vela-Alferez had a pre-existing business relationship, police said.

It is believed this shooting was in response to a business dispute.

The shooting happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Eastridge.

Vela-Alferez has been charged with four counts of deadly conduct and one count of Injury to a child.

Both charges are third degree felonies, and each carries a potential sentence of between two and ten years in prison.

The child suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with more information on the crime can contact Haltom City Police at 817-222-7000.