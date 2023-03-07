Suspect at large after man shot dead outside Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, police say

A suspect stays at large after a man was once shot dead outside Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis on Monday evening, police mentioned.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department deployed officials to the scene simply earlier than 10 p.m. ET, after receiving more than one experiences that an individual were shot. Officers discovered a gunshot sufferer — an unnamed grownup male — on a sidewalk outside the stadium, which is house of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. The sufferer was once pronounced dead at the scene through paramedics, in step with William Young, a police public information officer.

“It is important to note that this did not happen inside of the convention center, nor did it happen inside of Lucas Oil Stadium,” Young mentioned all through a temporary press convention on Monday evening. “We do have information that led officers to believe that a suspect or an alleged suspect did go inside of the convention center.”

The Indiana Convention Center was once positioned underneath lockdown with the ones inside of requested to refuge in position, as officials swept the venue to make sure everybody was once secure and there have been no further sufferers. All streets round Lucas Oil Stadium have been additionally closed because of the continued investigation, in step with Young.

Young, who didn’t take questions from newshounds, mentioned there was once “a heavy police presence” within the house and instructed participants of the general public to “stay away.”

“At this time, we do not have a suspect in custody,” he added. “This is a very active scene.”

Later Monday, because the investigation endured, police introduced by the use of Twitter that a evaluation of the the Indiana Convention Center’s surveillance photos confirmed the unidentified suspect coming into after which leaving the construction. The suspect was once no longer ready to return inside of, police tweeted.

The lockdown at the conference heart was once later lifted and a few of surrounding roads have been reopened, regardless that investigators remained on scene.

Further main points at the incident weren’t straight away to be had.

Anyone with information at the case is requested to name the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch at 317-327-3475, or anonymously touch Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.