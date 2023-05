Suspect captured in Atlanta hospital shooting which left 1 dead, 4 hurt – CBS News

Watch CBS News

A 24-year-old Coast Guard veteran has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Midtown Atlanta medical center Wednesday which left one woman dead and another four women wounded. The suspect was captured following a manhunt. Mark Strassmann reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Not Now Turn On