On Friday, a state police officer in southern West Virginia was once fatally shot, and the suspect was once later arrested, in step with government. Police spoke back to a grievance of shooting in the Beech Creek space of Mingo County and upon arriving, have been met with gunfire, ensuing in the dying of Sgt. Cory Maynard. Governor Jim Justice launched a commentary expressing his condolences to Maynard’s circle of relatives and prolonged his gratitude to all cops.

Timothy Kennedy, a 29-year-old resident of Beech Creek, was once arrested on Friday night time after an in depth seek by way of state police. The Mingo County School District postponed a highschool commencement rite scheduled for Friday night time because of protection issues throughout the manhunt for the suspect. After the suspect was once apprehended, the district introduced a rescheduled rite on Saturday out of recognize for the fallen officer. No additional information about the shooting have been instantly to be had.

Mingo County was once in the past known as “Bloody Mingo” throughout the early twentieth century coal mine wars, with the notorious “Matewan Massacre” of 1920 ensuing in 10 deaths. Additionally, the county was once house to a blood feud between the Hatfield circle of relatives of West Virginia and the McCoy circle of relatives of Kentucky. Notably, this shooting happened in the similar county the place Sheriff Eugene Crum was once shot to dying in April 2013. The suspect was once later discovered incompetent to face trial and was once ordered to be dedicated to a state psychological well being facility for existence.

In honor of Maynard, Justice ordered all flags statewide to be flown at half-staff.