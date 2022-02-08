Suspect caught after man killed at a Fred Meyer grocery store

At least one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington Monday afternoon, police said. The suspect was captured hours later on an interstate northeast of Richland.

Officers responded at 11:04 a.m. local time after receiving reports that shots had been fired, Richland Police Commander Chris Lee said at a news conference. He said the gunman and slain victim had some sort of interaction before the shooting, but police were unaware of the content of the exchange.

Local schools were placed on non-critical lockdown during the police response.

This image from security camera video provided by the Richland, Washington, police shows a shooting suspect at a Fred Meyer store in Richland on Monday, February 7, 2022. AP



A spokesperson for Kroger, the parent company of Fred Meyer, said the company is “deeply saddened by the incident.”

“The entire Fred Meyer family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time,” the spokesperson said.