Watch News Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, was detained and charged after allegedly crashing a U-Haul truck into a barricade at Lafayette Park, about 100 yards from the White House fence. Court documents allege he told Secret Service agents he was trying to “seize power and be put in charge of the nation.” Jeff Pegues reports.

Be the first to know Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.