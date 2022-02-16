Suspect dead, 2 deputies wounded after shootout in Texas

Two Texas sheriff deputies have been shot and wounded after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who was struck and killed

KATY, Texas — Two Texas sheriff deputies were shot and wounded Tuesday after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who was struck and killed, authorities said.

According to Gonzalez, the deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of shots being fired. When deputies arrived, Gonzalez said, the suspect shot at the deputies and the deputies returned fire. The deputies were hit and the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.