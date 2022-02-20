Suspect dead after shooting with authorities at Houston hotel

Multiple law enforcement agencies say task force members were helping execute a warrant by the North Freeway when shots were fired.

HOUSTON — An 18-year-old was pronounced dead after a shooting involving law enforcement at a northwest Harris County hotel, according to county authorities.

It happened Wednesday morning at the Express Inn by the North Freeway.

According to Pasadena police chief John Bruegger, the 18-year-old was wanted for bond forfeiture in connection to a homicide charge. The police department later identified him as Alberto Rodriguez Jr.

Members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force went to the hotel shortly before 10 a.m. to serve his arrest warrant. The team included officers from the Pasadena Police Department and the U.S. Marshalls.

Bruegger said the task force was in the parking lot preparing to serve the warrant when Rodriguez approached them. Allegedly, he wasn’t following the team’s verbal demands.

He then lifted his shirt showing two handguns in his waistband and started reaching for one of them. That’s when two members of the task force shot at him multiple times.

According to the chief, the two members were a Pasadena officer and a U.S. Marshall. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said no law enforcement officials were injured.

Brueggar said the Harris County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the shooting. The county’s District Attorney’s Office will also be involved as well as the Pasadena Department’s Internal Affairs and Investigations units.

When asked about the Rodriguez, the Pasadena chief said his death was tragic for everyone involved.

“He still has a mother, a father,” he said. “It’s a traumatic event, no matter the circumstances for the officers involved. To take a human life, that’s a big deal.”

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

NOW – SHOOTING SCENE – Express Inn located at the 16620 North Freeway. Constables were responding to the location to assist the another agency execute a Felony Warrant. The suspect has suffered a gun shot wound. ESD 11 and Fire Department on scene. AVOID THE AREA. pic.twitter.com/uEJc1360qu — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) February 16, 2022