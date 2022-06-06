Suspect fleeing police in Florida jumps in pond, never resurfaces

BRADENTON, Fla. – A burglary suspect in Florida attempting to flee law enforcement officials jumped proper right into a pond and by no means resurfaced, authorities talked about Saturday.

Law enforcement officials had responded to research of automotive burglaries at an home superior in Bradenton, Florida early Saturday and situated two males hiding on the porch of an home, the Bradenton Police Division talked about in a information launch.

Officers detained one among many males, nevertheless the completely different man jumped a fence and ran down an embankment proper right into a pond. The 19-year-old suspect went underwater and by no means resurfaced, the information launch talked about.

A dive workers from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Workplace found the suspect’s physique a short time later.

The physique was despatched to the well being employee’s office to search out out a clarification for dying.