Suspect in custody after pursuit on Oklahoma City metro highways

A suspect was taken into custody after a pursuit Monday afternoon alongside Oklahoma Metropolis metro highways.At one level, the pursuit was on Interstate 35 in northeast Oklahoma Metropolis. It continued onto westbound Interstate 44 earlier than the suspect pulled over close to Kelley Avenue and was taken into custody.The pursuit created a heavy police presence on westbound I-44 close to Kelley Avenue. The incident has brought about the freeway to be blocked. Authorities stated the automobile used within the pursuit was stolen from a job website close to Interstate 40 and Rockwell Avenue.KOCO 5 will present extra info when it turns into obtainable.

A suspect was taken into custody after a pursuit Monday afternoon alongside Oklahoma Metropolis metro highways.

At one level, the pursuit was on Interstate 35 in northeast Oklahoma Metropolis. It continued onto westbound Interstate 44 earlier than the suspect pulled over close to Kelley Avenue and was taken into custody.

The pursuit created a heavy police presence on westbound I-44 close to Kelley Avenue. The incident has brought about the freeway to be blocked.

Authorities stated the automobile used within the pursuit was stolen from a job website close to Interstate 40 and Rockwell Avenue.

KOCO 5 will present extra info when it turns into obtainable.