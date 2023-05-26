Suspect in deadly Denver shooting arrested in Dallas, Texas

DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) stated that Terrel Morris, 31, the suspect in the deadly shooting of Bryan Alvarez Arroyo, 22, was once arrested on Thursday in Dallas.

The incident happened on May 7 in the Green Valley Ranch community, the place DPD officials answered to a shooting in the 4900 block of Fundy Street and located Alvarez Arroyo useless on the scene. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner dominated that his dying was once a murder led to via a gunshot wound.

DPD investigators known Morris because the suspect, and Dallas Police officials arrested him in connection to the case. However, the government didn’t free up any further information at the cases surrounding the development.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office might be answerable for making the general choice at the imaginable submitting of any fees associated with the case.

