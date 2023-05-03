Suspect in massacre of 5 neighbors in Texas allegedly beat his wife last year, prosecutor says

The wife of Francisco Oropesa, the Texas guy who fatally shot 5 of his neighbors with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle last week, had filed a protecting order in opposition to him in 2022, alleging that he beat her, as showed by means of San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon. The incident came about on June 14, 2022, when Oropesa allegedly attacked his wife after being inebriated and bodily assaulted her. She known as the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office to file the incident. The deputies arrived at their Cleveland house the place Oropesa’s wife reported that he had kicked her on her bottom and in the face and mouth and had damaged the gate outdoor their house prior to leaving.

Although she declined clinical consideration and didn’t record fees, she requested to record a protecting order in opposition to Oropesa, which she submitted to the district legal professional’s place of work along side the assistance of a attorney. In her sworn remark, his wife mentioned Oropesa hit her with a closed fist, kicked her at the flooring, and threatened her. Dillon mentioned that she had reported a identical incident about 11 years prior to this. Oropesa’s wife knowledgeable the government last yr that he was once dwelling with his sister in Conroe, a town in neighboring Montgomery County. A constable from that county attempted to serve Oropesa with the order a number of instances over per week however may just no longer find him.

As Dillion issues out, this can be a civil subject, and Oropesa confronted no fees, and the case stays open. Apart from this incident, Oropesa has just one different prison report in Texas for a 2009 arrest for using whilst intoxicated in Montgomery County.

The sufferers of Friday’s taking pictures had been recognized as Sonia Argentina Guzman (25), Diana Velazquez Alvarado (21), Julisa Molina Rivera (31), Jose Jonathan Casarez (18), and Daniel Enrique Laso (9). All of them had been from Honduras. The taking pictures passed off after a neighbor requested Oropesa to forestall taking pictures or to shoot further from the home. However, Oropesa allegedly approached the sufferers’ house and began taking pictures.

Francisco Oropesa. FBI Houston

Wilson Garcia, the neighbor, mentioned that his wife knowledgeable him that their month-old son was once crying because of the gunfire coming from Oropesa’s house. Shortly after, Oropesa allegedly approached the sufferers’ house and started taking pictures, killing Garcia’s wife and 9-year-old son.

Oropesa, a Mexican nationwide, has been deported 4 instances, in keeping with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, two times in 2009 and once more in 2012 and 2016. The massacre brought on a large-scale manhunt, and government first of all believed they’d Oropesa inside a two-mile seek space on Saturday. Later, they came upon his clothes and cell phone and learned he had slipped previous the quest space. On Tuesday evening, Oropesa was once in the end arrested in Montgomery County’s Cut and Shoot.

Vanessa, a neighbor of Oropesa, expressed that her father and Oropesa was buddies and would drink and shoot weapons in combination on her assets. Eventually, as soon as her father found out Oropesa’s true nature, he stopped striking out with him.

Vanessa claimed that Oropesa seemed to have an issue with consuming and anger. She wasn’t shocked that he controlled to keep away from detection for goodbye, mentioning the incident the place he had have shyed away from the protecting order last yr.