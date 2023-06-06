Suspect in N.O. restaurant worker murder extradited from Texas

The guy accused of murdering a waiter out of doors Mandina’s Restaurant has been returned to New Orleans.

Kyron Fazande, elderly 22, was once extradited from Texas and therefore booked into the Orleans Justice Center on Monday. He is dealing with a Second-Degree Murder price in the deadly taking pictures of Hilbert Walker III, elderly 23, in April.

Police investigators allege that Fazande and an unknown companion shot and killed Walker, in addition to injuring a diner when she was once unintentionally struck via a bullet whilst eating inside the Mid-City eatery. Furthermore, Fazande could also be dealing with a price of Attempted Second-Degree Murder for the wounded girl.

Fazande was once arrested close to Houston the place he’s additionally suspected of killing a 15-year-old boy in the times following the Mandina’s murder. Police have now not but published a reason for the killing of Walker. Fazande is these days being held in the Orleans Parish jail with out the choice of bond.

