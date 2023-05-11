Suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance faces extradition to U.S.





Joran van der Sloot, who's suspected to be concerned in the disappearance case of Natalee Holloway, is now going through extradition to the United States. The mentioned extradition is in relation to fees which might be related to the continuing investigation of the Holloway disappearance. This construction was once reported via Christina Ruffini for CBS News. It is value bringing up that van der Sloot is recently in Peru, and he'll be introduced to the U.S. to face the costs.