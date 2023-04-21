Suspect in North Carolina shooting of 6-year-old arrested in Florida

The guy who allegedly shot a 6-year-old lady and her oldsters in North Carolina on Tuesday as a result of a basketball rolled onto his garden became himself in to police in Florida on Thursday. Robert Singletary, of Gastonia, North Carolina, used to be charged with 4 counts of tried first-degree homicide, two counts of attack with a perilous weapon with intent to kill causing critical harm, and one depend of ownership of a firearm by way of a felon.

