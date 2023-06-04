Suspect killed, security guard wounded in South L.A. shootout

A suspect used to be killed after exchanging gunfire with two security guards in the South Central house of Los Angeles Sunday morning, police stated.

The shootout passed off round 7 a.m. close to the intersection of Los Angeles Street and Washington Boulevard.

One security guard used to be rushed to an area health center after being shot in the leg.

The suspect used to be pronounced lifeless on the scene.

A 2d suspect, described most effective as a girl, used to be arrested, LAPD stated.

It stays unclear what led as much as the taking pictures and police didn’t in an instant say who the security guards had been operating for.