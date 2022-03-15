Suspect sought in NYC Museum of Modern Art stabbings caught in Philadelphia

Gary Cabana NYPD



A person wished for a violent assault in New York Metropolis’s Museum of Trendy Artwork (MOMA) on Saturday has been arrested in Philadelphia, CBS Philly reports. Police say they discovered him sleeping on a bench in a Greyhound bus terminal Monday night time after he allegedly set fireplace to his resort room.

They are saying he did not put up a struggle and was being questioned Tuesday morning.

The New York Police Division had recognized the slusepct they had been searching for within the stabbings as 60-year-old Gary Cabana, CBS New York studies, including that Cabana’s residence constructing is a 10-minute stroll from the museum.

The NYPD had launched surveillance footage and movies of the stabbing incident and suspect.

The video confirmed a person hopping over the MOMA counter earlier than stabbing two 24-year-old workers – a person and a girl – a number of occasions. They had been taken to the hospital and are anticipated to be OK.

Investigators aren’t certain in regards to the man’s motive however they are saying his museum membership had just lately been revoked.

On Monday night, Philadelphia police and firefighters had been known as to the Finest Western Middle Metropolis for studies of a hearth inside a room on the fifth flooring.

It was extinguished however triggered intensive harm.

Hearth investigators concluded it was the results of arson. After checking surveillance video and resort information, which can have proven the room’s occupant had checked in beneath his actual title, police say they decided the fireplace was began by the MOMA stabbing suspect.

“We received data that this particular person was additionally suicidal and was affected by some psychological well being points,” Chief Inspector Scott Small mentioned. “So we realized that he was presumably armed and really harmful.”

It wasn’t lengthy earlier than officers in Philadelphia discovered the person sleeping on a bench contained in the bus station.

MOMA was scheduled to re-open Tuesday after being closed for the reason that stabbings, CBS New York studies.

“[He’s] normally quiet. You’ll by no means anticipate such a factor,” Tom Donolin, one in every of Cabana’s neighbors, advised the station.

Through the seek for Cabana, the NYPD was monitoring a Fb account that appeared to belong to him, CBS New York says. On Sunday, a submit within the account known as the stabbing at MoMA a “body job” and mentioned “phrases are sharper than knives. Bipolar is a troublesome street to hoe.”

The submit additionally mentioned, “It wasn’t SCREAM 6 at MoMA it was poke poke poke, wake-up name.”