Suspect still at large after 87-year-old woman dies in unprovoked shoving attack in New York City

(NEW YORK) — A suspect stays at giant almost per week after an 87-year-old girl was shoved to the bottom in an unprovoked assault on a New York Metropolis road, subsequently dying from her accidents, police stated.

The sufferer was strolling in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood on Thursday at round 8:25 p.m. when the assailant crossed the road, approached her from behind and pushed her, “inflicting her to fall and hit her head,” New York Metropolis police stated. She was transported to an space hospital in important situation.

The suspect, described as a lady with lengthy, darkish hair carrying a black jacket, black leggings, white skirt or costume and darkish footwear, fled the scene and stays at giant, police stated.

The sufferer, who was recognized by officers as Barbara Maier Gustern, died from her accidents on Tuesday, police stated.

“We’re asking the general public’s well being in fixing this disgusting, disgraceful offense dedicated in opposition to a weak, aged feminine who was doing nothing however strolling down the streets of New York Metropolis,” New York Police Division Chief of Detectives James Essig stated throughout a briefing Tuesday.

The NYPD launched a surveillance video of the suspect because the search continues.

Barbara Maier Gustern, an 87-year outdated Chelsea resident, was attacked on West 28th Avenue on Thursday at round 9:30 pm. The suspect is a lady with lengthy darkish hair who stays at giant. 🚨 You probably have data name Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (TIPS)pic.twitter.com/WtDp0bLGv0 — Senator Brad Hoylman (@bradhoylman) March 14, 2022

New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman stated he was “devastated” to be taught of Gustern’s demise.

“Her assailant, who remains to be at giant, have to be apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the legislation,” he stated on Twitter.

Gustern was a widely known and beloved member of town’s cabaret scene and a vocal coach.

Her buddy, Barbara Bleier, was rehearsing together with her for a cabaret present earlier than final week’s assault.

“She is without doubt one of the most inspirational ladies I’ve ever met,” Bleier advised ABC affiliate WABC on Monday.

Gustern’s grandson, AJ Gustern, stated he had flown to New York to be by his grandmother’s facet whereas she was within the hospital,

“She’s the sunshine of my life,” he advised WABC on Monday. “I am offended on the state of the world. I am offended on the state of town.”

Condolences have poured in within the wake of Gustern’s passing.

“God bless the reminiscence of this girl who outlined extraordinary,” opera singer Stephanie Blythe stated on Twitter. “That she ought to move from this life on account of violence after the unimaginable and beneficiant life she lived is previous all understanding.”

Police are asking anybody with data to name 1-800-577-8477 or go to crimestoppers.nypdonline.org to report confidential suggestions.

