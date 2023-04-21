Suspect wanted for armed kidnapping, sexual battery in Tampa, police say

Tampa Police are recently looking out for a suspect concerned in an armed kidnapping and sexual battery incident that came about in Tampa overdue Tuesday evening. According to officers, at roughly 11 pm on Tuesday, a lady in her 20s was once making an attempt to ship a DoorDash order on the Residence Inn situated on W Boy Scout Blvd. When the girl made her option to the resort front for supply, she was once accosted by means of a person who brandished a firearm and commanded her to go back to her automotive.

As according to studies, right through the altercation, the sufferer had her female friend on an open name via her AirPods, and the circle of relatives of the sufferer straight away referred to as the police. The suspect then drove the sufferer to Belara Lakes Apartments, the place he sexually assaulted her. The sufferer’s relations, who had tracked her telephone, arrived on the flats to rescue her. The suspect reportedly fired a couple of pictures, considered one of which struck a member of the sufferer’s female friend’s circle of relatives, prior to making his get away.

Both sufferers have been transported to a neighborhood health center and have been decided to have non-life threatening accidents. As described by means of police, the suspect is a thin-built black guy in his overdue 20s to early 30s, about six ft two inches tall, and possesses facial hair.

TPD

Police recounted that the sufferers equipped the essential main points to create a composite of the suspect's look, which may also be observed in the picture above.

The Tampa Police is now asking the general public to offer them with any information that can result in the identity of the suspect. Those with any related main points can get in contact with the Tampa Police by means of calling (813) 231-6130.