Suspect wanted for forcing teenager to perform sexual acts outside Florida library





The Palm Springs Police Department is recently looking out for a person who allegedly compelled a teenage sufferer to interact in sexual acts outside of the Palm Springs Library. The government printed that the sexual attack happened in entrance of the library, however out of sight of the surveillance cameras. Fortunately, the government had been in a position to download photos of the suspect leaving the scene of the crime. The guy within the surveillance photos seems to be in his fifties. The sexual attack took place within sight the police station, however the government have not begun to determine the person.

Captain Jacob Ruiz of the Palm Springs Police Department remarked, “Our detectives have been investigating this since we got this reported. They took an approach of trying to identify this male through other resources, law enforcement partners, and technology. It came up short, and now we’re asking the public to help us identify this suspect.” Detectives mentioned that the sufferer fled the scene and later knowledgeable their circle of relatives, who quickly reported the incident to the police.

Department officers have famous that somebody with information at the suspect will have to come ahead straight away. They are involved that the suspect would possibly try to interact in equivalent acts once more, for the reason that there are most often kids within the house. The Department wishes the general public’s lend a hand to stay the world secure, in addition to give protection to blameless kids and minors from sexual predators. Anyone with information at the suspect can succeed in the Palm Springs Police Department at 561-584-8300 extension 8555 or ship an e-mail to [email protected]. Individuals too can succeed in out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS to stay nameless.

Stay knowledgeable on the newest news and climate through signing up for customized newsletters and signals, courtesy of WPBF 25 News. Remember to observe the government on their social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.