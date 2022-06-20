Suspect who crashed van onto Florida school campus shot, killed by police

A suspect who was driving a van within the wrong direction and crashed onto the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus in downtown West Palm Beach was shot and killed by police on Friday after an altercation, a police spokesman stated.

The van was touring east within the westbound lanes of Banyan Boulevard when it crashed via a locked gate on the school campus simply earlier than midday and the motive force ran contained in the auditorium, West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles stated throughout a news convention on Friday afternoon.

A West Palm Beach police officer arrived inside a minute of receiving the decision and went contained in the auditorium after the suspect, Jachles stated.

“At that time, there was a struggle,” Jachles stated. “There was some type of fight that ensued between the officer, school staff and the suspect. A West Palm Beach police officer discharged his weapon, striking the suspect.”

The suspect was pronounced useless on the scene, Jachles stated.

He stated there have been no college students within the auditorium on the time of the taking pictures.

“At no time were any students or faculty injured,” Jachles stated.

The suspect’s identification hasn’t been revealed.

Jachles did not say what number of photographs had been fired or if the suspect had a weapon, “but what I can tell you is, an intruder on a school campus crashing through gates acting erratically and violent, nonetheless, is going to be dealt with appropriately.”

After plowing via the gate, the van then crashed via a breezeway, a palm tree and narrowly missed a close-by upkeep employee, Jachles stated.

“A vehicle is a deadly weapon,” he added.

Palm Beach County Superintendent Mike Burke stated college students had been leaving campus in “an orderly dismissal.”

“It’s a very fortunate outcome,” he stated, commending West Palm Beach police for his or her well timed response.

Burke stated there have been no instant plans to assessment school safety on account of the incident.

“We have gates at 179 schools across our campuses,” Burke stated. “But they’re locked and secured, and this is a rare event.”

Adam Myers, president of the Fraternal Order of Police for West Palm Beach, launched the next assertion:

“The Fraternal Order of Police believes any loss of life is unfortunate. The officer who responded to Dreyfoos School of the Arts did so to aid Palm Beach County School District police and protect children and staff. If not for the officer’s heroic actions, the resulting tragedy may have been much greater. Upon the conclusion of the investigation when all facts are known, we are confident the public will come to a similar conclusion.”

This story was initially printed by Peter Burke and Ryan Hughes at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida.