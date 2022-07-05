Suspected Highland Park parade gunman planned shooting for weeks and disguised himself in women’s clothes, police say

Authorities consider the suspected gunman in the lethal shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, planned the assault a number of weeks in advance. The suspect wore women’s clothes as a disguise and blended into the gang after allegedly attacking paradegoers from a rooftop, killing six and hurting dozens extra, police stated throughout a press convention Tuesday.

Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, was taken into custody with out incident Monday night hours after the shooting when a police officer noticed his mom’s automotive, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli informed reporters. He stated authorities would supply extra information later Tuesday.

“We do believe Crimo pre-planned this attack for several weeks,” Covelli stated.

Nicolas Toledo, who was in his late 70s and visiting from Mexico, was among the many victims, his household stated. Also killed was Jacki Sundheim, a employees member at close by North Shore Congregation Israel, which introduced her demise on its web site.

Investigators are talking with the suspect, however they have not uncovered a motive for the shooting, Covelli stated. “The shooting appears to be completely random,” he stated.

Based on information investigators have up to now uncovered, the suspect purchased the high-powered rifle used in the assault legally in Illinois, Covelli stated. Police say greater than 70 rounds had been fired through the shooting.

The suspect used a fireplace escape ladder to climb onto the roof of a constructing overlooking the parade route, Covelli stated. The suspect wore women’s clothes through the shooting, and investigators consider he did that to hide his facial tattoos and assist him escape, Covelli stated.

After the shooting, the suspect left the roof, dropped the rifle and fled the scene with different folks attending the Independence Day festivities in the Chicago suburb, Covelli stated. He walked to his mom’s dwelling in the realm and borrowed her automotive, Covelli stated.

“He blended right in with everybody else as they were running around, almost as he was an innocent spectator as well,” Covelli stated.

After authorities launched an outline of the automotive, an “alert member of the community” who noticed the car on the street known as 911, Covelli stated. A North Chicago police officer then noticed the automotive, waited for backup and pulled the car over, taking the suspect into custody and discovering a second rifle in the automotive. Authorities consider the suspect additionally purchased that weapon legally, and they discovered different legally bought firearms at his dwelling, Covelli stated.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering stated on “CBS Mornings” Tuesday she knew the suspect when he was a boy.



Highland Park mayor offers replace on lethal Fourth of July shooting 05:55

“I was his Cub Scout pack leader,” she stated. “… My heart breaks for everybody in this town. I’m not sure what happened to him to compel him to commit this kind of evil in his hometown, but we have a city that is in deep mourning today, and we are going to take a long time to heal from all of this.”

Rotering informed CBS Chicago she anticipated legal expenses to be introduced Tuesday.