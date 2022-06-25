Suspected land mine removed from Florida beach

MIAMI – A suspected land mine was removed from a Florida beach, in line with police.

The outdated navy ordnance was found Wednesday on an unnamed portion of beach close to the 1800 block of South Highway A1A, in line with a Facebook put up from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s workplace is “pretty confident” that the ordnance was an outdated land mine, Debbie Carson, a media relations officer on the workplace, tells CNN.

Carson says that Vero Beach, the second most populous metropolis in Indian River County, was a navy coaching base for WWII. So discovering an outdated navy ordnance is “rather common.”

Wednesday’s land mine was “at least the second or third time” the sheriff’s workplace has handled an ordnance in 2022, Carson stated.

Officers from the sheriff’s workplace monitored the scene whereas ready for explosive specialists from the Patrick Air Force Base, who safely removed the mine. No one was injured, the sheriff’s workplace says.

“We always want people to use caution around” a suspected navy ordnance, Carson stated. “The chances of one of them still being able to explode after all this time and being exposed to salt water is pretty minimal.”

Still, beachgoers who spot a suspicious object on the beach ought to use warning and name the police, Carson says.

In the Forties, Indian River County was used as a Marine Air Squadron Base and a coaching floor for Naval and Marine aviators, in line with the Museum of Florida History.