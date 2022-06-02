Suspected serial killer accused of luring women on Facebook with fake job offers: “She disappeared”

State and federal authorities in Mexico stated Thursday they’ve arrested a suspected serial killer accused of luring younger girls on Fb with false job presents.

Authorities stated they’ve surveillance digital camera footage from two states displaying the person assembly with the victims in public locations, and in a single case driving a sufferer away on a motorcycle. Prosecutors released several of the images on Wednesday.

The suspect “is a serial killer of ladies, and there are at the very least seven circumstances of ladies’s killings the place this particular person could possibly be concerned,” stated Assistant Public Security Secretary Ricardo Mejia.

Mejia stated the newest case concerned the killing a 31-year-old girl within the Gulf coast state of Veracruz after she went for a job interview final month.

“Viridiana Moreno Vásquez left her home in (the city of) Cardel, Veracruz, and went to the Bienvenido lodge to attend a supposed job interview she had obtained with somebody on Fb,” stated Mejía. “After that she disappeared.”

Her name was made public by relations who mounted protests after her disappearance. Her unrecognizable physique was discovered days later, and was recognized by an ID card discovered close to the scene and by DNA testing.

Solicitamos su colaboración para localizar a la C. Viridiana Moreno Vásquez, cualquier información contactar al número y/o correo que aparecen al margen de este boletín.#Cardel #LaAntigua #Veracruz@botDesaparecidx pic.twitter.com/b21OclHDKx — Comisión Estatal de Búsqueda Veracruz (@cebver) May 21, 2022

Prosecutors within the central state of Morelos stated Thursday the identical suspect had killed a 22-year-old pupil on the lookout for work in April. Native activists stated the coed was lured into assembly the suspect at a cafeteria in late March by a Fb itemizing for a job or articles on the market.

He then took her to a barber store, the place she was apparently killed.

Three days later, prosecutors stated, her physique was discovered: “The sufferer had been crushed, sexually abused and strangled.”

Protests additionally occurred after her disappearance. One chilling side was that each girls disappeared after making contact with the suspect in public locations with lots of people round and had accompanied him willingly, apparently satisfied by the job presents.

It was not clear if the victims’ our bodies had been dismembered, however prosecutors in each states talked about discovering their stays in “a number of locations” or in numerous plastic luggage.

The Morelos prosecutors stated the person had a protracted string of aliases and had been sought on rape costs in 2012. They listed Juan Carlos Gasperin and Greek Román Villalobos as the 2 commonest aliases.

The person was arrested together with a feminine companion within the northern state of Queretaro. It was unclear if he had a lawyer.

Authorities stated he may have been concerned in circumstances within the states of Queretaro and Puebla.

The desperation of ladies needing work in small, provincial Mexican cities and Mexico’s largely under-the-table financial system supplies a fertile area for faux job presents.

On Thursday, authorities stated they rescued two ladies, ages 13 and 14, who had been lured away from residence with presents of employment within the western state of Jalisco. They had been discovered with a suspected abductor at a Mexico Metropolis bus station.

Drug cartels in Mexico have additionally been identified to supply employment on social media websites.

The arrest comes about 5 weeks after the physique of 18-year-old regulation pupil Debanhi Escobar was present in a motel water tank, triggering a public outcry. Escobar’s sexual assault and loss of life is now being investigated as femicide, and she or he shortly grew to become an emblem for an indignant girls’s rights motion in a rustic the place round 10 girls are murdered every single day.

In 2021 alone, Mexico registered 3,751 murders of ladies, most of that are nonetheless unpunished.

In April, lots of of ladies marched by way of downtown Mexico Metropolis and its suburbs to protest Escobar’s loss of life.

Marchers chanted “Justice, justice!” and carried a banner studying “24,000 are lacking” about disappeared girls. Total in Mexico, the variety of lacking individuals of all genders has risen to over 100,000.