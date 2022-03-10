Suspects arrested in death of man in concrete in Hawaii tub

A 23-year-old man wished in reference to the dying of a person discovered encased in concrete in a tub in a gated Hawaii neighborhood has been arrested on a bus headed to Mexico

HONOLULU — A 23-year-old man wished in reference to the dying of a person discovered encased in concrete in a tub in a gated Hawaii neighborhood was arrested Wednesday on a Mexico-bound bus, Honolulu police stated.

U.S. Marshals and Los Angeles police discovered Juan Tejedor Baron hiding in a crawl house below a bench behind a Greyhound bus in Anaheim, California, police stated.

On Monday, patrol officers had been despatched to a house within the unique east Honolulu neighborhood known as Hawaii Loa Ridge to examine on the 73-year-old proprietor, who was reported lacking, in keeping with Honolulu police.

Detectives spoke with Baron, who claimed to stay within the house and was in a relationship with the proprietor, police stated. He allowed police to look the house, however the proprietor could not be discovered. Detectives observed a tub filed with a “concrete-type substance,” police stated.

Detectives noticed Baron depart with a 34-year-old man.

The following day, police returned to the house and noticed that the concrete-filled tub was lined with espresso grounds, Hawaii Information Now reported. As police chipped away on the concrete, they discovered a decomposing physique.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s workplace did not launch the person’s identification Thursday.

Marshals and Los Angeles police arrested the 34-year-old man, quickly after Baron was captured Wednesday. Scott Hannon was arrested close to an intersection in Inglewood, California, Honolulu police stated.

Baron and Hannon had been booked into the Los Angeles police Metropolitan Detention Heart and it wasn’t instantly clear if they’ve attorneys. Honolulu police stated expenses are pending.