Sweden picks up another win; Switzerland and China also victorious

Sweden stayed unbeaten in the 2022 Games, while Switzerland and China also picked up wins in Session 5 of the men’s curling tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Here’s what happened in each game.

Sweden 7, Canada 4

Sweden improved to 4-0 in these Games with a win over Canada.

Sweden led 2-0 after four, but Canada tied the score in the fifth on a draw shot by skip Niklas Edin that gave his team two in the house.

Another draw shot in a house clear of Canadian stones helped Sweden get two more in the sixth, and a steal of another in the seventh helped Edin’s team take a 5-2 lead.

Canada got two back in the eighth, but they couldn’t complete the comeback after Sweden again scored a single point in the ninth and Brad Gushue’s takeout attempt for Canada in the 10th was unsuccessful, allowing Sweden to steal another for the 3-point win.

Canada (2-2) will take on the U.S. at 8:05 p.m. ET Saturday.

Sweden (4-0) will play Norway at the same time.

Switzerland 8, Denmark 6

Switzerland scored two points in each of the first, third, and fifth ends to take a 6-3 lead at the halfway mark on the way to a win over Denmark.

Leading 7-4 in the eighth, Switzerland allowed Denmark to score two in the ninth to cut the lead to one.

But Pete de Cruz’s team put together a flawless end that finished with an easy draw shot onto the button by Benoit Schwarz to help Switzerland to the win.

Denmark (0-4) and Switzerland (3-1) will both take a session off before returning to play on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. ET. Denmark will take on Great Britain and Switzerland will play Italy.

China 12, Italy 9

China scored three points in three different ends on the way to a 12-9 win over Italy.

A missed double takeout attempt by Italy in the third set up a free draw for three for China, allowing Ma Xiuyue’s team to take a 5-1 lead early.

Italy responded with three in the fourth, but again China was able to put up a triple in the fifth after Joel Retornaz missed a double takeout on the Italians’ final throw, allowing a simple draw by Ma that put China up 8-4 at the halftime break.

Italy got two back in the sixth on a hit-and-stick hammer by Retornaz, and stole another in the seventh after China’s hammer throw came up light, cutting the lead to one with two ends to play.

China again put up three in the eighth on a double takeout by Ma, giving his team an 11-7 lead with two ends to play.

Italy got two back in the ninth to keep it close, until China stole one in the tenth for the ultimate 3-point win.

Italy (0-3) will play next against the team from the Russian Olympic Committee on Saturday at 8:05 p.m. ET.

China (2-2) will play at the same time against Great Britain.

