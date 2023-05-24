Sweet News: Highly-Anticipated Frozen Dessert Store Set to Open a New Location in Dallas Fort Worth | Ash Jurberg

Frozen dessert chain Jeremiah’s Italian Ice continues to increase in North Texas.



Attention Dallas Fort Worth dessert fanatics, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is increasing in the world! The fast-growing common frozen dessert chain is opening a new retailer on Thursday, May 25 at 2122 Rufe Snow Dr, Suite 102, Keller, with a grand opening party deliberate for July.

Local entrepreneur Steven Dubberly is already running on a Saginaw location and aiming to open a minimum of 5 new Jeremiah’s places in the Dallas-Fort Worth space.

“I want to work in a place that brings a smile to my consumers’ faces, and Jeremiah’s is the very best position to do this. It’s a nice trade with excellent neighborhood roots, and has a distinctive environment. We attempt to stay issues amusing and funky, and supply a nice revel in for each our group of workers and visitors. Keller doesn’t have anything else like Jeremiah’s in the world, and I strongly imagine we will grow to be a actual staple.” native proprietor Steven Dubberly

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice recently has places in McKinney, Lewisville, Melissa, Frisco, and Burleson in North Texas. The chain provides a wide selection of gelati, Italian ice, and comfortable serve ice cream.

Have you attempted Jeremiah’s Italian Ice? Where else do you want to see a new location open in Dallas Fort Worth?

