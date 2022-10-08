Sweet Sue’s restaurant, opened in 1982, permanently closes its doors | Texas News

After 40 years in enterprise, Sweet Sue’s diner-style restaurant has closed its doors. The restaurant, owned by Bruce Bedard, hit onerous instances throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bedard purchased the restaurant in 2009 and stated he beloved serving the Tyler neighborhood.

“One of my favorite parts of the job was connecting with the community and bringing them the food they had been used enjoying for so long,” he stated.

Bedard stated after COVID-19, when he needed to shut down for about three months, the restaurant was by no means capable of get well financially.

“We were primarily a buffet-style restaurant and all of that went out the window when COVID hit,” he stated. “The cost of food went up; the buying power of family businesses just plummeted.”

The restaurant permanently closed in late May.

Bedard stated probably the most heartbreaking factor about closing the doors was leaving the shoppers and workers.

“I had some employees that were with me for as many as 12 years,” Bedard stated. “I’m going to miss them as well as our customers.”

A wall-to-wall public sale shall be held on Sunday for all gadgets in the restaurant.

Doug of Auctionetx stated the public sale, which is now open on-line will undergo Sunday night.

More than 500 public sale gadgets of the enduring restaurant is at present on-line for public sale. Items out there embody basic diner fashion seating and cubicles, stroll in coolers and freezers, ranges, fryers, small wares, décor, and extra.

Items shall be out there for pick-up throughout the 3 day pick-up schedule, Oct. 10 although Oct. 12.

For extra information, go to the Auctionetx web site.